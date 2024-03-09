Julie Eddleman Sells 900 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $43.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

