JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.43

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.43 and last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 692933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,984 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after buying an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 889,644 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

