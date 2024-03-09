JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.43

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.43 and last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 692933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
