JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,026,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295,980 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $395,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H World Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on H World Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

