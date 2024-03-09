JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 114,892 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,892 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $306,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,648,000 after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after purchasing an additional 147,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $174.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.