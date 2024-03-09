JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 53,506 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.65% of Henry Schein worth $353,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,730,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

