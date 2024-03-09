JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $30.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Patterson Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,421,000 after acquiring an additional 351,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,287,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,182,000 after acquiring an additional 102,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,246,000 after acquiring an additional 56,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

