JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,267 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $361,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,553.60 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,623.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,480.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,421.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
