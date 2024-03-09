JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $308.16 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 313,190 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.24% of Pool worth $308,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $415.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.55 and its 200-day moving average is $363.86. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.