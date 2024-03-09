John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $460.71 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE WLYB opened at $36.69 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

