John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. John Wiley & Sons also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE WLY opened at $36.98 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.89.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -48.61%.

In other news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLY. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

