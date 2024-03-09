John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.050-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JBT

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.82.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.