JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Tali Notman Sells 7,229 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $304,702.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 528,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,269,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $188,040.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $42.38 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,192,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JFrog by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after purchasing an additional 192,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,059,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 754,333 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.