JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Tali Notman Sells 7,229 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $304,702.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 528,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,269,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 5th, Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $188,040.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $42.38 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,192,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JFrog by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after purchasing an additional 192,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,059,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 754,333 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

