Jefferies Financial Group Trims Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Target Price to $9.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

MD opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 88.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

