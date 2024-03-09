Jefferies Financial Group Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $147.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Ross Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

