Jean F. Holloway Sells 2,380 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $44,553.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Artivion Stock Up 2.0 %
AORT opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $20.49.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Artivion by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 63,455 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Artivion by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Artivion by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
