JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Issue $0.74 Annual Dividend

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the information services provider on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

JD.com Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.52. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $45.16.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

View Our Latest Report on JD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JD.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in JD.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JD.com by 10.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.