Janux Therapeutics (JANX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 10th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

JANX opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JANX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.