Janux Therapeutics (JANX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 10th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JANX stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JANX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 115.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

