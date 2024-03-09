James Kao Buys 2,289 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao bought 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,844.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 517,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,459.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, James Kao bought 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $33,960.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, James Kao bought 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $33,960.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, James Kao bought 4,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, James Kao bought 6,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $85,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, James Kao acquired 12,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,600.00.

RBB Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $335.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.95. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 169.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 281.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBB

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.