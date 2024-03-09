Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,376 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock remained flat at $6.84 during trading hours on Friday. 10,161,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,269,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ITUB shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

