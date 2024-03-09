Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2024

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUBFree Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,376 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock remained flat at $6.84 during trading hours on Friday. 10,161,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,269,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ITUB shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.