iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Cut by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,119. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $136.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.