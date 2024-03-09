iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.27

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.27 and last traded at $65.39, with a volume of 3147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $571.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.