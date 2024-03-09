iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after buying an additional 256,468 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,146,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,753,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
BATS:ITA opened at $129.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.