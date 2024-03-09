iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after buying an additional 256,468 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,146,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,753,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $129.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

