iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.17

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.17 and last traded at $125.10, with a volume of 25361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 703.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,320,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,471,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 362,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,763,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

