iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.69.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

