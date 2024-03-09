iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $294.91

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $294.91 and last traded at $294.61, with a volume of 47736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.25.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

