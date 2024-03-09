iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $330.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $337.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.