iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1,800.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $330.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,382. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $337.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.94 and its 200 day moving average is $293.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

