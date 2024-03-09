iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $336.15

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $336.15 and last traded at $334.71, with a volume of 984705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

