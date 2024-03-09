iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 958.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,636 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after purchasing an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

MTUM traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,363 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

