iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,172,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 536,473 shares.The stock last traded at $47.92 and had previously closed at $47.38.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.