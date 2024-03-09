iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.99

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.99 and last traded at $98.99, with a volume of 32952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.11.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.