iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. 1,294,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

