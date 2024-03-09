iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1,011.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,607 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $24,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EFG traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.07. 374,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.