iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $108.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $84.94 and a 12-month high of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.