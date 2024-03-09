iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,639,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 6,748,786 shares.The stock last traded at $89.00 and had previously closed at $88.87.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $85.52.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3857 per share. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
