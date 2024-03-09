iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,818,000 after buying an additional 444,668 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,754,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,410,000 after buying an additional 129,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

