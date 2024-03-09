iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.75

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.75 and last traded at $125.75, with a volume of 6886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.73.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

