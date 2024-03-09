iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

