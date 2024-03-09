iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEF stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.