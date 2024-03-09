Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.89

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.89 and last traded at $183.75, with a volume of 1186653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.67.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,327,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

