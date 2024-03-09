Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.89

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.89 and last traded at $183.75, with a volume of 1186653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.67.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
