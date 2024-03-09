Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.
Intuit Price Performance
INTU stock opened at $651.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $636.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.83.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.