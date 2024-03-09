International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky Sells 13,760 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $727,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of INSW opened at $53.09 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 3.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in International Seaways by 3.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in International Seaways by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

