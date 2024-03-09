International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.95. 3,943,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,754. The company has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $198.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

