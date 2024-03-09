Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 10,108 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,768,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,715 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,601,000 after buying an additional 437,920 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,184,000 after buying an additional 271,072 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 1,373,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

ADX opened at $19.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.