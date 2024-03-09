Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

