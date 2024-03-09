Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 7,947 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ET opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

