Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 3,815 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 103.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 154,297 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.8% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Tenere Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 85,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.