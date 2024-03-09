Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 3,788 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.26% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 66,328 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.