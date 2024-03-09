Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

